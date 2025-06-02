Jordan Weems News: Lands minor-league deal

Weems agreed to a minor-league deal with the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The righty reliever is expected to report to Triple-A Sugar Land as he begins his tenure in the Astros organization. Weems opened the season with Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, turning in a 5.09 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings before he was released May 19.