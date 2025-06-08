Jordan Westburg Injury: Appears set to return Tuesday
According to Orioles interim manager Tony Masolino, Westburg (hamstring) is trending toward a return Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Westburg landed on the injured list April 28 and began a minor-league rehab assignment May 26. He's been on fire with Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .360/.429/.760 with two homers and five RBI over seven games. Ramon Urias has largely been starting at third base for Baltimore while Westburg has been sidelined.
