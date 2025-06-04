Jordan Westburg Injury: Closing in on return

Westburg (hamstring) is set to be evaluated after playing Wednesday's minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg has been on his assignment since last Thursday, batting .267 with two doubles, two RBI and one walk over four outings (15 at-bats). If the Orioles deem him ready to rejoin the major-league roster following Wednesday's outing, the 26-year-old infielder figures to be reinstated from the injured list later this week. Westburg is set to serve as Baltimore's everyday third baseman once he returns, which would shift Ramon Urias into a part-time role.