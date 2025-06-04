Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler Injury: Leaves with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Soler was removed from Wednesday's game in Boston in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what exactly happened with Soler, but he was replaced by Matthew Lugo in right field before the bottom of the third inning. Soler had an infield single and drew a walk in his two plate appearances before departing. The Angels should have an update on his condition soon.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
