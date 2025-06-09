Jorge Soler Injury: Not in Monday's lineup

Soler (groin) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Soler aggravated a groin injury over the weekend and will miss a second straight start. He had been set to undergo additional testing Monday, and the results of that exam haven't been divulged. The Angels will need to clear a roster spot once LaMonte Wade reports to the team, which could come as soon as Tuesday. It's possible Soler going on the 10-day injured list will be that roster move, but for now he is considered day-to-day.