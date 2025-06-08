Jorge Soler Injury: Set for additional testing

Soler, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, is going to get more tests on his injured groin Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Soler first hurt his groin Wednesday against Boston but was back in the lineup Friday. However, the veteran slugger exited during the first inning Saturday due to a flare-up of the issue and remains on the bench for the series finale versus Seattle. Soler said Sunday that he doesn't know if he'll need to go on the IL, so Monday's tests should give a better idea of the severity of the groin issue.