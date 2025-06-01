Jose Fleury Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Double-A Corpus Christi placed Fleury on its 7-day injured list May 18 due to an unspecified injury.

The Astros have yet to provide on the nature of Fleury's injury, but he's now been sidelined since mid-May and remains without a clear timeline for a return. Before being shut down, Fleury made seven starts for Corpus Christi and delivered a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 32 innings.