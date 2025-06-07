Jose Ramirez News: Extends new hit streak to seven
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Astros in extra innings.
After seeing a 21-game hit streak come to a close on May 30, Ramirez has had at least a hit in all seven games since, and he has had multiple hits on five of those occasions. He has a .392/.453/.648 slash line with nine doubles, seven homers, 11 steals, 17 RBI and 27 runs in 32 games since the start of May.
