Jose Ramirez News: Extends on-base streak

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Yankees.

Ramirez had two of Cleveland's three hits and stole his 17th base of the season, which is tied for eighth in MLB. The multi-hit effort was the fourth in the last five games for Ramirez, who also extended his on-base streak to 31 contests. The third baseman is slashing .393/.448/.639 with 11 walks, 17 extra-base hits (including six home runs), 15 RBI, 12 steals and 26 runs during the streak.