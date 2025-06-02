Fantasy Baseball
Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Lifts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Ramirez led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season and second in as many contests. After collecting 13 multi-hit games during the month of May (.386/.451/.634), Ramirez picked up where he left off on the first day of June. He leads the Guardians with 11 homers and is tied for the lead with 29 RBI.

