Jose Ramirez News: Lifts homer in win
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Ramirez led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season and second in as many contests. After collecting 13 multi-hit games during the month of May (.386/.451/.634), Ramirez picked up where he left off on the first day of June. He leads the Guardians with 11 homers and is tied for the lead with 29 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now