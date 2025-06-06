Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Rodriguez headshot

Jose Rodriguez News: Re-ups with Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 7:36am

Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with Philadelphia on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rodriguez was non-tendered after being reinstated from the ineligible list Thursday following a one-year suspension for violating MLB's gambling policy, but he's back in the Phillies organization. Rodriguez spent his entire 2024 season at Double-A Reading, but he spent some time at Triple-A in 2023 while with the White Sox. The 24-year-old slashed .265/.329/.422 in 164 plate appearances last season.

Jose Rodriguez
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now