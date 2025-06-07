Menu
Jose Ruiz News: Remaining in NL East

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Atlanta claimed Ruiz off waivers Saturday.

Ruiz was DFA'd by the Phillies on Sunday and will now join his fourth MLB team over the past three seasons. The veteran reliever struggled during his time with Philadelphia this year, posting an 8.16 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 14.1 frames. Ruiz will likely take on a low-leverage role in Atlanta's bullpen while he tries to get better results with his new club.

