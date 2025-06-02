Jose Siri Injury: Still not running at 100 percent
Siri (tibia) doesn't appear to be close to returning from the injured list, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.
The outfielder still hasn't worked up to 100 percent in his running progression, and until he does his return timeline will remain murky. Siri hasn't played since April 12 after fracturing his left tibia, but he did begin taking live batting practice last week.
