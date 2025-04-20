Josh Lowe Injury: Swings bat Saturday

Lowe (oblique) took about 20 dry swings Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe said after the swinging session that his oblique feels good and added that he is hoping to start hitting off a tee next week. That still probably puts him at least two weeks from playing in games, but the veteran outfielder said that he is "pleased with his progress." Lowe will likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to rejoin the Rays.