Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Lowe headshot

Josh Lowe Injury: Swings bat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Lowe (oblique) took about 20 dry swings Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe said after the swinging session that his oblique feels good and added that he is hoping to start hitting off a tee next week. That still probably puts him at least two weeks from playing in games, but the veteran outfielder said that he is "pleased with his progress." Lowe will likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to rejoin the Rays.

Josh Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now