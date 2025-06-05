Menu
Josh Naylor Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2025 at 10:21pm

Naylor was removed from Thursday's game against Atlanta due to hand and shoulder soreness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo noted Wednesday that Naylor has been playing through shoulder and hand issues for the past few days, but the 27-year-old wasn't quite able to make it through Thursday's game. The team is currently labeling him as day-to-day, though Pavin Smith may be in line for reps at first base if Naylor's injuries persist.

Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks
