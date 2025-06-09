Josh Sborz Injury: Bouncing back from shoulder surgery

Sborz (shoulder) resumed throwing breaking balls in a May 30 bullpen session, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

On the mend from mid-November surgery on his right shoulder, Sborz has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month now and appears to be close to facing hitters in live batting practice. He'll likely throw live BP on at least a couple occasions before the Rangers send him out on a what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Sborz appears unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until early July at the soonest.