JP Sears News: Evens record at 5-5

Sears (5-5) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Friday.

Sears wasn't at his best, yielding two home runs in this outing, continuing a recent trend of trouble with the long ball. He's allowed nine homers over his last four starts. He's also failed to record more than four strikeouts in six straight outings, but the Athletics gave him enough support Friday to let the left-hander pick up his first win since April 28 versus the Rangers. Sears is now at a 5.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB through 67.1 innings over 13 starts. The 29-year-old is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels.