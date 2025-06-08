J.T. Realmuto News: Resting Sunday

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

After sitting out Thursday's 9-1 loss to Toronto while recovering from a groin issue, Realmuto started behind the plate in both of the Phillies' last two contests, going 1-for-7 with a double and a run scored. He'll receive a breather for Sunday's day game, paving the way for Rafael Marchan to pick up a start behind the dish.