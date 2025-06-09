Menu
Juan Brito headshot

Juan Brito Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Brito (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Guardians later this week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brito landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb in late April. He will eventually rejoin Columbus' roster after knocking some rust off in the ACL.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
