Jung Hoo Lee Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 11:47am

Lee (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee was held out of the lineup for Saturday's contest due to a bit of back tightness, per Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area, and the center fielder will remain on the bench for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old still appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Daniel Johnson is receiving a second straight start in center field for San Francisco.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
