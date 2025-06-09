Justin Garza News: Promoted to MLB

The Mets selected Garza from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Garza was acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations over the weekend and will join the big club, taking the roster spot of fellow reliever Brandon Waddell. The 31-year-old Garza appeared in 19 games at Triple-A with San Francisco's organization and posted a 6.11 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 17.2 innings out of the bullpen.