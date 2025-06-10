Menu
Justin Martinez Injury: MRI on elbow on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 8:32am

Martinez experienced tightness in his right elbow during the ninth inning of Monday's 8-4 win over the Mariners in 11 innings and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of an injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Martinez waved for the trainers to come out after he was in discomfort upon throwing a sinker. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo would not speculate on the extent of the injury, but he said his level of concern was "very high" following the game. Martinez previously missed most of May while recovering from shoulder inflammation.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
