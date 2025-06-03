Justin Turner News: Enters lineup Tuesday

Turner is serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker jammed his finger in Sunday's contest and will miss at least one game as a result, which slides Seiya Suzuki into right field and opens up the DH spot for Turner. The veteran has yet to get going this season with a .210/.302/.272 slash line across 81 at-bats, though he could still see an uptick in playing time if Tucker is forced to miss additional games.