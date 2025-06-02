Fantasy Baseball
Justin Verlander Injury: Tossing bullpen Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 4:41pm

Verlander (pectoral) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Verlander is continuing to work back from a right pectoral strain, and he's set to throw another bullpen after tossing a 40-pitch side session May 27. If the right-hander is able to make it through the bullpen without any issues, he'll be set to face batters later in the week, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, and the club could then consider activating him at some point over the weekend.

