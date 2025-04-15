Justin Verlander News: Gives up four runs in loss

Verlander (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Philadelphia. He allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings.

Verlander put the Giants on the back foot when he gave up two runs in the second inning, including a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto. Verlander recovered to toss three scoreless frames, but he was tagged for two more runs in the sixth inning and wasn't able to complete the frame. While he's generated a 32.6 percent whiff rate, Verlander has yet to make it out of the sixth inning in any of his four starts in 2025. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 18.2 innings to begin the season, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Angels.