Justin Wrobleski News: Gives up four runs in loss

Wrobleski (1-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings.

Wrobleski made his second major-league start of the season Friday after being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up two runs in the second and fifth frames -- including a two-run shot to Pedro Pages -- and the 24-year-old southpaw wasn't able to get any run support to avoid the loss. Wrobleski gave up eight runs in his 2025 debut against the Nationals on April 8, but he has posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 10 innings across his last two outings. He's tentatively slated to face the Padres on the road next week.