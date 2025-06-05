Justin Wrobleski News: Set to start Friday

Wrobleski is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday against the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers continue to shuffle the back end of their rotation, giving Wrobleski his first chance to start in the majors since May 15. He's had mixed results in two starts, though he completed four shutout innings with a 4:0 K:BB in his last opportunity with Los Angeles on May 15 versus the Athletics. Wrobleski has worked as a traditional starter with Oklahoma City, so he should be able to handle a relatively large workload Friday if he's efficient and effective.