Justin Wrobleski News: Sticking around in rotation

Wrobleski is slated to start Wednesday's game in San Diego.

The left-hander was summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City for a start Friday, taking a loss while allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Cardinals. With the Los Angeles pitching staff hit hard by injuries, Wrobleski will be given the chance to make at least one more turn through the rotation, but he may not be guaranteed any starts after that.