Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Malloy to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Malloy has slashed .260/.413/.360 against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to Parker Meadows (arm), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The 25-year-old Malloy will get regular playing time at Toledo and should receive another opportunity in the majors later on this season.
