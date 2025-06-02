Fantasy Baseball
Justyn-Henry Malloy headshot

Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 1:24pm

The Tigers optioned Malloy to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Malloy has slashed .260/.413/.360 against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to Parker Meadows (arm), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The 25-year-old Malloy will get regular playing time at Toledo and should receive another opportunity in the majors later on this season.

