Kameron Misner News: Slugs homer in win

Misner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Misner got the scoring started Tuesday with a wall-scraper solo homer in the second inning. After a strong April, the 27-year-old has struggled significantly of late. Over his past 30 games, the outfielder is slashing just .151/.232/.233 with only three extra-base hits. Misner's defensive versatility is a plus, but he'll have to improve offensively to receive consistent playing time.