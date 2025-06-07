Keegan Akin News: Okay after injury concern
Akin didn't suffer an injury during Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Akin was spotted walking across the field at Sutter Health Park with trainers in between the fifth and sixth innings, suggesting he had suffered an injury. However, the team quickly clarified that it was just a coincidence that Akin departed at the same time as trainers.
