Kendall Graveman Injury: Back on IL with hip injury

The Diamondbacks placed Graveman on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to June 8, due to right hip impingement.

Graveman's hip injury may have played a part in his disastrous outing in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, when he allowed six runs on five hits and one walks in one inning. It's the second time he'll be on the IL, with a back injury preventing him from making his season debut until May 13. Christian Montes De Oca was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.