Keston Hiura headshot

Keston Hiura News: Getting third start in four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Hiura will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, Hiura is now slated to get his third start in the Rockies' last four games. Hiura has gone 1-for-6 with a double and two runs since joining the Rockies and will likely need to continue hitting to solidify a spot in the everyday lineup.

Keston Hiura
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
