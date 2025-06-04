Keston Hiura News: Getting third start in four games

Hiura will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, Hiura is now slated to get his third start in the Rockies' last four games. Hiura has gone 1-for-6 with a double and two runs since joining the Rockies and will likely need to continue hitting to solidify a spot in the everyday lineup.