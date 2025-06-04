Fantasy Baseball
Ketel Marte News: Fuels victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2025 at 4:31am

Marte went 3-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Long before Corbin Carroll's three-run blast in the ninth inning put the game away, Marte's homers in his first two plate appearances set up Arizona for the win. His two-run homer in the third was the game-winning hit and moved him ahead of Steve Finley on the Diamondbacks' all-time RBI list. He now has 481 career RBI as a D-back, which ranks third in franchise history. Marte is in the midst of a blistering 15-game stretch, during which he's slashed .345/.465/.741 with seven home runs, 11 RBI, two steals and 15 runs scored.

