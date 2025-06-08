Kirby Yates News: Earns hold in return

Yates earned a hold in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up one hit and recording one out.

Yates entered in the seventh inning with a runner on third and Los Angeles holding a 5-2 lead in his first appearance since May 17. He allowed the inherited runner to score on an RBI single before ending the frame with a groundout. On the year, the 38-year-old owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB across 19 innings with nine holds and one save.