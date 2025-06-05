Kris Bubic News: Extra rest before next start

Bubic is not listed among the Royals' probable pitchers for this weekend's series against the White Sox, as the team plans to give him extra rest before his next start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic appears lined up to start Tuesday at home versus the Yankees, which would mean more than a week in between outings after he last took the ball this past Sunday against the Tigers. It will result in a much more difficult matchup for the lefty, but it makes sense for the Royals to manage Bubic's workload after he totaled less than 90 innings between the majors and minors over the previous two seasons, including the playoffs.