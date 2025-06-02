Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: First base experiment tabled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that using Campbell at first base is "nothing that we're planning on doing now," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Abraham Toro has played well and Romy Gonzalez (quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Monday, so the Red Sox have less of a need at first base. Campbell will still take pregame grounders at the position, but the rookie appears set to stick to playing second base and occasionally center field for the time being.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now