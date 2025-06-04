Kristian Campbell News: Raps double in loss

Campbell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Campbell's third-inning double was just his second extra-base hit since April 29. A rookie season that got off to a promising start -- Campbell had an .848 OPS in April -- went south in May when he went 11-for-82 (.134) with a .355 OPS. Boston manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he prefers Campbell to figure it out in the majors but wouldn't rule out sending him back to he minors. "We don't rule anything out," Cora said. "But right now he's gonna play here and he's gonna get at-bats here and we're gonna keep pushing him to be better." Campbell batted ninth for a second straight game Tuesday.