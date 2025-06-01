Kumar Rocker Injury: Set to rejoin rotation

Rocker (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Rays, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander seemed likely require at least one additional rehab outing after throwing 53 pitches over four scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, but he's instead set to rejoin the Rangers since Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) was placed on the injured list Sunday. Rocker figures to have some workload limitations in his first start back in the majors, but he pitched well in his two rehab outings with an 8:1 K:BB across seven shutout innings.