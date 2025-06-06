Kutter Crawford Injury: Throwing bullpen
Further testing didn't reveal any structural damage to Crawford's wrist, and he'll throw a bullpen session sometime this weekend, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reported Friday
Crawford had his rehab assignment delayed due to wrist pain, but the injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. Crawford is set to throw a bullpen session this weekend and see how his wrist responds before beginning his rehab assignment. Crawford is recovering from right patellar tendinopathy.
