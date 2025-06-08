Kyle Backhus News: Nabs first big-league call-up

The Diamondbacks selected Backhus' contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Arizona designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Backhus, a 27-year-old lefty reliever who will be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game. Over his 24 appearances at Triple-A this season, Backhus has logged a 2.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.