Kyle Finnegan News: Notches 18th save

Finnegan struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 18th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rangers.

He had to navigate around a CJ Abrams throwing error, but Finnegan was up to the task. The right-hander is tied with Carlos Estevez for second in the league in saves behind Robert Suarez's 20, and Finnegan has been especially sharp since the beginning of May, posting a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over his last 11 innings while converting nine of his 10 saves chances.