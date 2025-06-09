Kyle Karros News: Cleared for return

Karros (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Karros is off to a slow start at the dish since returning from an unspecified injury, going 3-for-15 with two RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored over six games at Double-A Hartford. However, he was firing on all cylinders prior to landing on the minor-league injured list, batting .341 with 11 RBI in 26 appearances prior to June 3.