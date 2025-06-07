Menu
Kyle Schwarber News: Clubs solo homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 8:29pm

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Pittsburgh.

Schwarber snapped a brief eight-game homerless dry spell, clubbing his 20th long ball of the season. The veteran slugger has managed to hit for a healthy average in 2025, as he's slashing .265/.363/.603 with 13 big flies, seven doubles, 28 RBI and two stolen bases across his last 157 plate appearances (36 games). Schwarber trails only Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead in homers so far.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
