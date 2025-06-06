Menu
Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers Injury: Battling hand soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 7:32am

Stowers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays due to lingering hand soreness, Nate Karzmer of FishOnFirst reports.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Stowers will be available to pinch hit, but he's currently dealing with hand soreness. Stowers is out of the lineup for a second straight game Friday, but the hand issue appears to be a short-term problem.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
