Kyle Stowers News: Out of lineup again Friday

Stowers is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Stowers didn't start Wednesday's game versus the Rockies against a lefty but did appear as a pinch hitter. He's out of the lineup again following a team off day Thursday, even with righty Zack Littell on the bump for the Rays, so it's possible he's dealing with an injury. Eric Wagaman is in left field for Miami on Friday.