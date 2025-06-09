Kyle Stowers News: Picks up base knock in return
Stowers (hand) went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Pirates.
Stowers was cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing four straight games due to hand soreness. He came through with a base knock in the top of the eighth inning and later scored on an RBI double by Connor Norby. The club will presumably keep a close eye on Stowers' hand heading into the second matchup of the series Tuesday.
