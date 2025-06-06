Kyle Teel News: On base three times in debut
Teel went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks Friday against the Royals.
Teel made his big-league debut Friday night, hitting sixth while starting behind the plate. He worked a walk in his first plate appearance and laced a single to left field in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. Teel should be a regular in the White Sox's lineup, though it remains unclear whether he will mix in at first base or designated hitter in addition to his work at catcher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now