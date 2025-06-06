Menu
Kyle Teel headshot

Kyle Teel News: On base three times in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Teel went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks Friday against the Royals.

Teel made his big-league debut Friday night, hitting sixth while starting behind the plate. He worked a walk in his first plate appearance and laced a single to left field in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. Teel should be a regular in the White Sox's lineup, though it remains unclear whether he will mix in at first base or designated hitter in addition to his work at catcher.

Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
