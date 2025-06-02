Kyle Teel News: Taking grounders at first base

Teel has been working out at first base recently at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel has yet to play a position other than catcher in pro ball, and it's unlikely he'll be moved off that position on a full-time basis anytime soon. However, with Edgar Quero also vying for reps behind the plate, it makes sense for Teel to get some reps at another position. Teel is slashing .289/.394/.491 with eight home runs and seven stolen bases over 48 games with Charlotte in 2025.