Kyle Tyler News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

The Phillies designated Tyler for assignment Sunday.

Tyler joined Philadelphia as a waiver claim last August and has pitched to a 4.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB over 62.2 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He made eight appearances (seven starts) with the Marlins last year, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with a 25:18 K:BB over 31.2 frames. Tyler's removal from the 40-man roster made room for new acquisition Ryan Cusick, who Philadelphia claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday.

Kyle Tyler
Philadelphia Phillies
